Two schools in Prince George's County were locked down Thursday morning after shots were fired nearby. The incident did not involve students, Prince George's County Police said.

No one was struck.

Police received a call for the report of shots fired near Oxon Hill High School. According to a preliminary investigation, police said an argument off school grounds led to shots being fired.

A suspect is in custody.

Oxon Hill High School and John Hanson Montessori were locked down as a precaution while authorities investigated, Prince George's County said. Police said about 10:50 a.m. that the lockdown at Oxon Hill High School was being lifted.