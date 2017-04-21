Shots Fired Into Crowd of People in Lorton, 1 Person Injured: Police | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x

Shots Fired Into Crowd of People in Lorton, 1 Person Injured: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File photo

    Shots were fired into a crowd of people in Lorton, Virginia, Friday, injuring one person, police said.

    Fairfax County police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Lorton Road about 8:47 p.m. A few businesses and restaurants are in the area, including a Dollar Tree, Golds Gym and McDonald's.

    People scattered when shots rang out, police said.

    The person shot has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

    It is not known if anyone else was injured.

    Police have not given any information about a suspect.

    Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

    Published 7 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices