Shots Fired Into Crowd of People in Lorton, 1 Person Injured: Police

Shots were fired into a crowd of people in Lorton, Virginia, Friday, injuring one person, police said.

Fairfax County police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Lorton Road about 8:47 p.m. A few businesses and restaurants are in the area, including a Dollar Tree, Golds Gym and McDonald's.

People scattered when shots rang out, police said.

The person shot has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It is not known if anyone else was injured.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

