Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer has the forecast for April 21, 2017.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of D.C. and parts of Montgomery, Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland.

At 4:36 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over North Bethesda or near Rockville, moving east at 30 mph, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, the NWS said.

