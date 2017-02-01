Beginning in December and continuing well into January, a senior citizen community in Maryland basically went without land lines, which created problems beyond making and answering calls. Susan Hogan reports. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Beginning in December and continuing well into January, a senior citizen community in Maryland basically went without land lines, which created problems beyond making and answering calls.

“This is a senior community, and we need our phones,” resident Chris Smith said.

Not only were the residents in the 55-and-older community in Odenton concerned they didn't have working phones, the problem also affected life lines in case of emergency. When the land lines stop working, so do the intercom system, the emergency phone in the elevator and the fire alarm system.

Smith and her neighbor Tim Fohs said the problem started in December. They called Verizon, which sent out numerous technicians, but just as quickly as their phones got reconnected, they went dead again.

“So I was told all different stories, and at one point, when you call after like the sixth time, I said, You need to elevate this because these technicians that are coming out are not resolving the issue,” Smith said.

NBC4 Responds contacted Verizon Jan. 24, and later that evening, Smith got a call from Verizon that they found the problem.

“I don't think it ever would have been resolved if I had not gotten in touch with you,” Smith said.

A Verizon spokesman said they had a service call already scheduled before they heard from NBC4 Responds, and their "engineers worked with the customers to aggressively investigate and troubleshoot.”

Verizon made a change to an optical network terminal at the community to solve the problem.

“We've have had the phones working, I think, the day after I called you,” Smith said, “and I might add that we're extremely grateful and appreciative of what you did.”