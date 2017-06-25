Section of NW DC Road Transformed Into Biking, Walking Path

After a nearly three decade closure, a popular road in northwest Washington opened to pedestrians.

A three-quarter mile portion of Klingle Road has become the Klingle Valley Trail. It runs from Cortland Place to Porter Street in Northwest.

The road was closed in 1991 after a severe flood.

The path to get the trail built came with a lot of controversy over the last 25 years. But those on the path after its official opening said they have waited a long time for it.

The short trail cost $6 million to build. Those who were against the biking and walking path wanted it to be used as a road for cars.