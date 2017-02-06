Crews Clean DC School Closed for Bed Bugs UP NEXT XCrews Clean DC School Closed for Bed BugsLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/School-Closed-for-Bed-Bugs_Washington-DC-412869223.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcwashington.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=412869223&videoID=u8oPqTgrbMms&origin=nbcwashington.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»School Closed for Bed BugsPublished 6 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters