Route 1 in Laurel Reopens After Pedestrian Crash

    Route 1 in Laurel, Maryland, has reopened in both directions after a pedestrian was struck along the busy road Tuesday morning.

    Investigators have not released a lot of details about the crash, but say it happened in the northbound lanes near Powder Mill Road just after 4 a.m.

    The victim's condition is not known at this time. Police say the driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene. 

    Route 1 was closed in both directions for several hours as police completed their investigation. The road reopened just after 7 a.m. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
