Rough Morning Commute for Metro Riders Monday

Metro riders are facing a rough morning commute after Red Line trains were single-tracking in one segment and the Blue, Orange and Silver lines had a switch problem and a disabled train.

The issues were resolved before 9 a.m., but Metro said residual delays remain, which Metro riders also reported via social media.

The Blue, Orange and Silver lines had a switch problem outside Stadium-Armory, Metro said shortly before 8 a.m. Travel on those lines was also hampered by a disabled train outside Foggy Bottom, Metro said just minutes later.

On the Red Line, trains single-tracked between Van Ness and Friendship Heights for about 40 minutes due to a power problem outside Friendship Heights. Delays were reported in both directions.