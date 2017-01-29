Road Crews Prepare For Slick Spots, Sloppy Morning Commute

While the threat of accumulating snow is limited to certain areas, Virginia and Washington, D.C., crews are preparing roads and interstates for a sloppy Monday morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties in the D.C. area, starting at 10 p.m. and scheduled to end at 7 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said slow-moving trucks will be pretreating roads on Sunday in advance of inclement weather Sunday night into Monday. Crews will be spraying a brine on interstates and main roads to prevent snow from sticking when it begins to fall overnight.

VDOT said trucks will be staged on the roadsides starting at 10 p.m. Sunday. They will be carrying salt and sand to treat any roads as needed.

The D.C. Department of Public Works is asking residents and businesses to do a little advance work before the storm hits. They asked people to apply abrasives to the sidewalks around their properties to reduce the possibilities of icing.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said rain and snow showers will begin in the D.C. area after 4 p.m. Sunday. She said as temperatures fall during the overnight, there may be some snow sticking to the ground, creating some slick spots for the Monday morning commute.

She said temperatures on Monday will only top out in the mid to upper 30s, meaning wind chills will be in the 20s for much of the afternoon.

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

Download our free weather apps for iPad and iPhone. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.