Someone tried to set a cat on fire while it was trapped in a cage in Southeast D.C., according to the Humane Rescue Alliance.

The organization said it responded to an animal cruelty call on Tuesday night in the 3200 block of 28th Street SE and found a domestic short-haired cat in a trap, surrounded by burnt pieces of paper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humane Rescue Alliance’s Humane Law Enforcement Department at (202) 723-5730. The group is offering a $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.