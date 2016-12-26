A reward for information into an explosion that injured a Virginia teen in New York City has been increased.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the New York City Police Department and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined reward of up to $25,000 for any information into a July explosion at Central Park. Connor Golden, a graduate of Oakton High School in Fairfax County, suffered a grievous injury to one of his legs after stepping on an explosive in Central Park during the Fourth of July weekend.

The New York Times reported law enforcement officials continued to believe the blast may have been the result of an amateur’s experiment with homemade explosives. But they have yet to determine why the explosive was in the park or to identify a suspect or make an arrest.

The Times reported soon after the explosion, officials suggested they believed it was a fireworks experiment gone awry. But no motive or explanation has yet been established. The police have said they do not believe the explosive was placed as a booby trap.

Golden is currently a sophomore at the University of Miami and has a prosthetic leg. The News4 I-Team outlined the family’s struggle with an insurance company to provide for medical expenses.