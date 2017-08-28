Ministers, rabbis, imams and their congregants marched together on the National Mall on Monday to recommit to the principles Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. advanced and oppose President Donald Trump's administration.

The One Thousand Ministers March for Justice was convened on the anniversary of King's delivery of his "I Have a Dream" speech.

"As Dr. King marched for 54 years ago, we are still marching for voting rights, health care, criminal justice reform and economic justice," the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network says in information posted online.

"The Department of Justice and the current administration are undermining Dr. King's dream," organizers also said.





Sharpton said on Twitter that 3,000 religious leaders attended the rally. Thousands of participants sang and held signs, including many that said "Do justice, love mercy, march proudly."

Starting Monday morning, the event was set to begin at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and end at Department of Justice headquarters.





