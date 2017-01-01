Redskins Win Nearly Means Playoffs; Who Could They Face?

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 29: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins drops back to throw while tackle Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins blocks defensive tackle Jay Bromley #96 of the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at FedExField on November 29, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins have their playoff hopes firmly in their own grasp. By beating the New York Giants Sunday at FedEx Field, the team all but assures their season will continue into the postseason.

With a win, the Redskins (8-6-1) would grab the second wild card slot. The only slim chance of keeping them out in that scenario is if the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions game, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, ends in a tie.

The Giants (10-5) have already clinched a wild card berth and may be looking to stay healthy for their playoff run.

Who the Redskins would face in the first round of the playoffs also depends on the results of two other games. Currently, the Dallas Cowboys (13-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (10-5) sit atop the NFC and would get the first round byes.

The Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1) are the third seed and would face the second wild card team. However, if the Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers, and the Falcons lose to the New Orleans Saints, those teams would flip positions in the NFC standings.

The Redskins have faced the Seahawks three of the last four times Washington has made the playoffs (2005, 2007, 2012), going 0-3 against Seattle. The Redskins haven’t faced the Falcons in the playoffs since 1991, beating Atlanta 24-7.

There is also a chance that the Lions could rise up to the third seed with losses by both the Seahawks and Falcons. The last time the Redskins faced Detroit in the playoff was the 1999 playoffs, beating the Lions, 27-13.

While all these scenarios are in flux, none of them will matter if the Redskins lose their game against the Giants at 4:25 p.m.