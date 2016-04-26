Normal Red Line Service Resumes After 2nd Morning of Track Problems | NBC4 Washington
NBC_OTS_DC

Normal Red Line Service Resumes After 2nd Morning of Track Problems

    Normal Red Line service has resumed after a track problem left trains single-tracking for a short time Tuesday morning.

    Tuesday marked the second day in a row that problems plagued the line.

    Trains started single-tracking between the Van Ness and Dupont Circle stations about 5:30 a.m., and riders were told to expect delays.

    Metro said a track problem at the Woodley Park station was to blame. 

    Normal service resumed at 6:45 a.m.

    Unscheduled track work left trains single-tracking between the same stations Monday morning. 

    Published at 5:47 AM EDT on Apr 26, 2016 | Updated at 8:43 AM EDT on Apr 26, 2016
