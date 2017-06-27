Red Line Delayed After Track Problem Outside Gallery Place | NBC4 Washington
Red Line Delayed After Track Problem Outside Gallery Place

    Allie Pecorin

    Riders on Metro's Red Line had another rough commute Tuesday morning after a track problem left part of the busy line sharing a track. 

    Trains were single tracking between Farragut North and Judicuary Square for about an hour. Metro says the delays were due to a track problem outside Gallery Place. 

    Normal service has resumed, but customers may experience residual delays. 

    This is the second time in a week that Red Line riders have found their commute snarled. Last week, two separate arcing insulators temporarily shut down service on two portions of the Red Line. 



    Published 2 hours ago
