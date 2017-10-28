A man was arrested after his backpack containing a recording video camera was found inside a fitness club in Silver Spring, Maryland, according to Montgomery County police.

Investigators said an employee found the pack belonging to Jonathan Oldale, 54, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, under a “Wet Floor” sign in the unisex bathroom at the Silver Star Gymnastics and Fitness Club. As the employee looked at the backpack, he said he noticed a camera inside that appeared to be a car key fob and said it was hot to touch and a light on the camera was shining.

Police said the employee removed the key fob and waited for someone to retrieve the bag. The worker saw Oldale remove the bag from the bathroom and approach the club’s front desk to ask if anyone had turned in a key fob.

After police went to Oldale’s house, they found a computer that contained two videos of unidentified school-age girls being recorded in a bathroom without their knowledge. Investigators said the recordings appeared to have been downloaded from the internet.

Oldale was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with conducting visual surveillance of an individual in a private place without his/her consent with prurient intent. He was released on bond.

The club employee said Oldale has children that are enrolled in the gymnastics classes at the studio.