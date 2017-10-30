October’s last Monday morning commute was wet, windy and slow after storms knocked down trees and power lines, leaving thousands in the dark.

Dozens of Metro bus lines were delayed after traffic lights malfunctioned at 14th and H streets NW and 14th and Decatur streets NW.

Lights are broken at 14th and H streets NW, 14th and Decatur streets NW, causing the 11Y, 42, 52, 53, 54, G8, S1, S2, S4 and X2 delays.

Several Z, V, U and L line buses are delayed for up to 20 minutes because of traffic in D.C.

Check the WMATA website for the latest information and comprehensive list of affected routes.

The southbound lane of Rock Creek Parkway closed after a crash south of Massachusetts Avenue. Traffic was backed up for a mile or more about 10 a.m.

Loudoun County is among the hardest hit. Monday morning, over 2,500 homes were without power.

About 8:30 a.m., local power companies were still reporting thousands of outages:

Dominion Energy: 1,622

NOVEC: 1,129

BGE: 1,495

Potomac Edison: 4,693 (West Virginia and Maryland)

Pepco: 191

SMECO: 7

Rain should move out of the area around 8 a.m., but gusty winds and wet roads will persist through the day. Morning winds reached 30 mph in the District and may reach 50 mph.

Storm Team 4 says you can expect a sunny, but still cool and windy, afternoon.

Winds are expected to slow down as the last rain clouds leave the area and sunny skies return. The day will still be a little cool, with highs in the mid-50s.

A number of roads were blocked, but partially or fully cleared later in the morning:

3900 block of Garrison Street NW: Closed in both directions due to downed power lines.

Closed in both directions due to downed power lines. Ramp from Route 301 to MD-214: One lane of the ramp is blocked due to tree debris.

One lane of the ramp is blocked due to tree debris. Beach Drive near the Maryland border : blocked due to a downed tree

: blocked due to a downed tree Ryan Road near Evergreen Mills Road: closed until 7 a.m. due to downed wires.

Canal Road was reopened by 6:15 a.m. after the road was closed to traffic in both directions due to a downed tree.

The weather should improve in time for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday. Halloween will be sunny with highs near 60. With afternoon and evening highs possibly falling into the 40s, you may want to add an extra layer to your child’s costume (and your own)!