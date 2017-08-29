Rain, Blustery Wind to Soak DC Area Tuesday

Grab a jacket and umbrella before you leave for work and school Tuesday morning.

Rain and a blustery wind will keep the D.C. area colder than average. Storm Team4 says afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than average.

The rain will be heaviest between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., but showers will linger through the afternoon commute.

Storm Team4 has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day.

Rainfall amounts will be heaviest in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore, where 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible. The metro D.C. area could see an inch of rain.

Once this storm moves out of the area, our weather will improve dramatically.

But rain could return just in time for Labor Day weekend. Storm Team4 says what's left of Tropical Storm Harvey will likely pass through the Mid-Atlantic sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Labor Day appears to be the best day of the holiday weekend, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s.