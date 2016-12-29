A Queen Anne's County sheriff's deputy was critically wounded in a shooting at a Chestertown, Maryland, home Wednesday, December 28, 2016, authorities said.

An armed suspect was also hurt, authorities said.

Authorities said the sheriff's office responded to a domestic disturbance on Edmore Road in Chestertown, Maryland, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman involved in the incident later went to the sheriff's headquarters, and deputies escorted the woman back to the home shortly after midnight to get clothing.

A man inside the home was armed with a shotgun and fired at the deputy, authorities said. The deputy returned fire, and both he and the suspect were injured.

The deputy, a four-year veteran identified as Dfc. Warren Scott Hogan, was flown to Shock Trauma, where he underwent surgery. He was in critical condition.

"Your prayers, posts and messages are appreciated," the sheriff's department posted on Facebook.

The suspect's condition is unknown.

The Maryland State Police homicide unit is investigating the case.

Authorities will release more information later Thursday morning, they said.