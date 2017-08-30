Your runs and bike rides may be a lot different for the next few years due to Purple Line construction.

The popular Georgetown Branch Trail that connects Bethesda and Silver Spring, Maryland, is set to close Tuesday. Purple Line officials say the trail will stay closed for four to five years between Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and Talbot Avenue in Silver Spring.

The map above from Purple Line Transit Partners shows the existing trail in purple and the detour route in red.

A trail detour will take runners and riders along Jones Bridge Road, which some trail users say is too busy and possibly unsafe, WTOP reports.

“Construction activity will occur throughout the length of the existing Georgetown Branch Trail. To ensure safety for trail users, the trail must be closed. Montgomery County Department of Transportation has established an alternate trail route for use during construction,” read the Purple Line website.

The Purple Line is expected to open in 2022.

