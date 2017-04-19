Washington, D.C.'s residents and visitors will no longer be able to stroll along the sidewalk on the south side of the White House, the U.S. Secret Service announced.

Starting 11 p.m. Wednesday, the stretch of sidewalk and grass between the south fence and E Street NW from West Executive Avenue to East Executive Avenue will be permanently closed, the Secret Service said in a statement.

In an interview with WTOP, Secret Service Communications Director Cathy Milhoan said the restriction isn’t based off any specific incident.

“The Secret Service must continually evaluate security protocols and continually balance the security of our protected persons and facilities with the public’s ability to access them,” Milhoan said in a statement.

The White House has had multiple fence jumpers in recent months. In March, a man jumped the fence with two cans of mace and was on White House grounds for more than 15 minutes before being captured. Two Secret Service officers were fired over the incident.

“Restricting public access to the fence line will not only serve to lessen the possibility of individuals illegally accessing the White House grounds, but will also create a clear visual break to enable Secret Service officers to identify and respond to potential hazards including individuals attempting to scale the fence,” Milhoan said.

Since 2015, this stretch of sidewalk has been closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The new restriction makes this nightly closure permanent and will require no new physical barriers, the Secret Service said.