Police take Eulalio Tordil, a suspect in three fatal shootings in the Maryland area, into custody in Bethesda, Maryland, May 6, 2016.

Prosecutors asked a judge to admit more evidence in the case of Eulalio Tordil, a Maryland man accused of a deadly shooting spree in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in May 2016.

Montgomery County prosecutors want the court to formally allow evidence of the first shooting, in which Tordil is accused of killing his wife outside High Point High School in Beltsville.

Tordil is scheduled to go on trial in October in Rockville for the Montgomery County shootings. Prosecutors argue the details of the shooting of his wife in Prince George’s County are relevant to prove Tordil’s motives and intent in the Montgomery County shootings.

In their court filings, obtained and reviewed by News4, prosecutors said Tordil and his wife Gladys argued in Gladys Tordil’s car outside the high school as she awaited her daughters on May 5.

“At some point during the argument, Gladys Tordil began honking her car horn and screaming for help," the filings said. "One of Gladys’ daughters approached the car, and Gladys yelled for her to run back inside the school.”

In their request to the court, prosecutors said police seized a notebook from Tordil which contained information about the shooting outside the high school.

“The notebook, which was handwritten in a technical police nomenclature, stated that the writer went to High Point High School to ask his wife, Gladys Tordil, to help him with a loan and vehicle registration," their filings said. "He admitted to shooting his wife 'several times in the upper body/head.'”

The notebook also referenced a financial dispute between the Tordils, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also detailed bullet evidence they intend to introduce in their case against Tordil. Their court filings said investigators removed bullets from the three victims later shot at the Montgomery Mall and Aspen Hill shopping center.

“The firearm examination unit, using sophisticated microscopic tool-mark analysis, concluded that all of the bullets were .40 caliber and had been fired from no other gun that the defendant’s Glock,” prosecutors said.

The same type of bullets were removed from Gladys Tordil’s body, prosecutors said in their filings.

Tordil’s attorney did not immediately return requests for comment.