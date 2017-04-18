Prince George’s County, Maryland, police detectives released a composite sketch of a victim who was fatally stabbed on Sunday.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help in identifying her so we can notify her loved ones. Detectives also released photos of the victim’s clothing, including a knit cap, a shirt, jeans and her socks.

On April 16, officers responded to the 3300 block of Springdale Avenue in Forestville around 8:30 a.m. They said the victim knocked on a resident’s door, looking for help before collapsing in the front yard. The victim and the resident did not know one another.

The victim is an African-American female, estimated to be between the ages of 20 to 23. She was 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighed 126 pounds. Police said she did not have any scars, birthmarks or tattoos.