A Prince George’s County Public Schools substitute teacher and basketball coach uploaded pictures and videos of child pornography online, according to Maryland State Police.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referred a tip to state police Dec. 13.

Investigators tracked the pornography, which included images and video of children engaged in sexual conduct with each other and with adults, to 34-year-old Christopher H. Speights’ Capitol Heights home, police said.

Investigators and Homeland Security agents executed a search warrant at his home Thursday morning and confiscated several of Speights’ electronic devices that contained child pornography, police said.

Speights told investigators he worked as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at Bradbury Elementary School in Capitol Heights, police said. He also may have coached basketball at South County Sports Academy.

He is charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography, police said. More charges are pending.

PGCPS is sending a letter home to parents about the arrest and released the following statement:

“Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is aware that substitute teacher Christopher Speights has been arrested. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Due to the nature of the claims, Christopher Speights will no longer serve the school district.

“Any behavior that brings harm to a child will not be tolerated in any way in PGCPS. Over the past year, we have made significant changes to increase student safety and remain committed to ensuring a quality education in a safe environment for all students.”