Prepare for Metro Slowdown, Closures This Weekend

Metro announced that schedules will be adjusted and some stations will close on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 for weekend track work.

Here’s what you need to know for your weekend travel plans:

Orange and Blue line trains will run every 24 minutes.

Silver Line trains will run every 24 minutes between Wiele-Reston East and Ballston.

Green Line Trains will run every 15 minutes.

Yellow Line trains will run every 15 minutes between Huntington and Mt Vernon Square.

Red Line trains will be replaced with shuttle buses between Medical Center and Grosvenor.

The last train leaving Shady Grove will depart 24 minutes early on Saturday and Sunday.

Orange, Blue, Yellow and Green lines will be single-tracking for parts of the journey.

Find full details on the WMATA website.