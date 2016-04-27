Democratic Rep. Chris Van Hollen will win Maryland's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate over Rep. Donna Edwards. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Rep. Chris Van Hollen, State Sen. Jamie Raskin and former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown were victorious Tuesday in Maryland's primary elections.

Van Hollen won 53 percent of the vote in the Democratic U.S. Senate race against Donna Edwards, who took 39 percent.

Rep. Donna Edwards Gives Concession Speech

Rep. Donna Edwards delivered a combative concession, asking, "When will the voices of black women" be heard? (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Raskin won 34 percent of the vote in the Democratic race for the 8th Congressional District seat. David Trone came in second, with 27 percent. Kathleen Matthews placed third, with 24 percent of the vote.

Brown won 42 percent of the vote in the Democratic race for the 4th Congressional District seat. Glenn Ivey won 34 percent and Joseline Peña-Melnyk won 19 percent.

Anthony Brown Wins Dem. Nomination in 8th District

Former Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown is running for the 4th Congressional District seat Rep. Donna Edwards gave up to run for Senate. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Raskin is running for the 8th Congressional District seat that has been held since 2003 by Van Hollen.

Jamie Raskin Victory Speech for Md. 8th District

State Sen. Jamie Raskin Raskin is running for the 8th Congressional District seat that has been held since 2003 by Democratic Rep. Chris Van Hollen. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Brown is running for the 4th Congressional District seat Edwards gave up to run for Senate.

Edwards and Van Hollen battled a contentious Democratic primary, as Sen. Barbara Mikulski retires at the end of her term.

Edwards delivered a combative concession speech, asking, "When will the voices of black women" be heard, News4's Tom Sherwood reported.

The effect of Mikulski's retirement rippled into two congressional districts that include the suburbs of the nation's capital.

The 8th Congressional District primary was rich with candidates – both in the number of people running and in record fundraising. Wine superstore owner Trone broke the record for the amount self-funded by a House candidate, plunking more than $12 million of his own money into the race.

Former local television anchor Matthews, who is married to MSNBC's "Hardball'' host Chris Matthews, and state legislators Kumar Barve and Ana Sol-Gutierrez also ran in a district that spreads from Washington's Maryland suburbs to the Pennsylvania state line.

Republicans hope Gov. Larry Hogan's popularity will help propel them to victory in November in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Del. Kathy Szeliga, who represents parts of Baltimore and Harford counties, won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, with 36 percent of the GOP vote.

She ran against 13 other candidates, inluding Richard Douglas, a former Defense Department appointee in the George W. Bush administration, and Chrys Kefalas, who worked as an attorney in former Gov. Robert Ehrlich's administration.

Raskin will face Dan Cox, who won the Republican primary in the 8th District, with 45 percent of the vote. George McDermott, who won the Republican primary for the 4th District, will face Brown.

Several incumbents easily won their party's nomination for the House, including Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st District), Rep. John Sarbanes (D-3rd District), Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-5th District), Rep. John Delaney (D-6th District) and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-7th District).

Sarbanes will face Republican Mark Plaster, Horner will face Republican Mark Arness and Delaney will face Republican Amie Hoeber.

In the 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. C.A. "Dutch" Ruppersberger, who was unopposed in the primary, will face Pat McDonough, who easily won the Republican primary.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Joe Werner had 52 percent of the vote over Jim Ireton in the 1st Congressional District's Democratic primary.

In the 7th Congressional District Republican primary, William Newton led Corrogan Vaughn by just 58 votes with 98 percent of precincts reporting.

Maryland residents cast votes in several tight races Tuesday. Reporting of results was delayed after a judge ruled that four precincts in Baltimore could stay open until 9 p.m., because they opened late. Other polls in the state closed at 8 p.m.

A record number of Maryland voters cast early ballots during the eight-day, early-voting period that ended Thursday.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC4 Washington