2 Men Shot Outside Convenience Store in Southeast DC

Someone opened fire outside a convenience store in Anacostia Monday morning, two men are hurt and the search for the shooter is ongoing, police say.

The men were shot on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE. Police responded about 11 a.m. and found the men with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was unconscious.

Police are searching for a dark-colored, four-door sedan with rims on the tires, Patrol Services South Chief Robert Conte said. Police later released a photo of a vehicle of interest.

No information on a suspect was released immediately.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who sees the car or who has information on the crime is asked to call police.

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue was shut down.

