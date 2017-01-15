Police: Two DC Cousins Critically Missing

Two cousins are missing, and the Metropolitan Police Department want the public’s help to bring them home safely.

Police said Mi’easha Emonice Callaway, 16, and Timyea Vaneasha Callaway, 10, both from northwest Washington, were last seen Saturday, Jan. 14 around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Madison Street, Northwest. They said the girls are cousins and have listed them as critically missing.

Mi’easha Callaway is described as a black girl, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, with a medium complexion and red and black hair in braids. She was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse pajamas and a grey coat.

Timyea is described as a black girl, 4 feet tall and weighing 98 pounds, with a medium complexion and black hair in dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink pants with the word “love” on them and black shoes.

Anyone who spots the cousins should call 202.576.6768 or 202.727.9099.