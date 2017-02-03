More police officers are patrolling an Arlington, Virginia, neighborhood after some children reported they were followed by vehicles while walking in the area.

On Jan. 31, an 11-year-old girl was walking near 15th St. North at North Stafford St. when she noticed a red minivan following her, police said. When the girl began walking faster, the van changed speeds to match her pace. After the girl ran to a friend's house, the van drove off.

Two middle school-aged boys were walking near 13th St. North at North Nelson St. on Feb. 2 when they noticed a black sedan following them, police said. The car then made a sharp turn and pulled into a driveway, blocking the boy's path. The boys ran home and the car drove away.

Both incidents happened in the area near Washington-Lee High School, police said.

In both cases, the driver of the car was described as a white man, in his mid-30's with a short beard and dark hair.

Arlington County police said they would like to speak to the man, but at this time, no crime has been committed.