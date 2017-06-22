Police Searching for Person Who Left Scene of Beltway Crash | NBC4 Washington
Police Searching for Person Who Left Scene of Beltway Crash

    Police are looking for a person who left the scene of a crash that injured at least one person on the inner loop of the Capital Beltway.

    A tractor-trailer collided with another vehicle at 2:55 a.m. near the Greenbelt exit.

    Maryland State Police say one person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is not known at this time.

    Greenbelt police say another person left the scene of the crash, but it's not clear who that person was.

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago
