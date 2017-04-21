Police Searching for Inmate Who Left Howard County Hospital | NBC4 Washington
Police Searching for Inmate Who Left Howard County Hospital

    Police in Howard County are searching for an inmate who walked out of Howard County General Hospital Thursday night. 

    Timothy Powers, 52, is considered a minimum security inmate, police say. Powers, who was receiving treatment at the Columbia hospital, walked away from the facility at 8 p.m. 

    Officers searched the surrounding area and past known addresses for Powers, but he has not been located. Police do not believe he had access to a cay. 

    Powers is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, jeans and shoes. 

    Anyone with information should call 911. 

