What to Know Lizeth Yadira Lopez of Alexandria was last known to have contact with someone at 10 p.m. April 17.

Her car was found the next day at her job on Pond Run Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Lopez, 36, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. Police say she has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left shoulder.

A 36-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week was seen on surveillance video at a CVS the night she was last heard from, Prince William County Police said.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of Lopez entering a CVS store on Touchtone Circle in Woodbridge. She left the CVS at 9 p.m., about an hour before she last had contact with anyone, police said.

Lopez was reported missing to Alexandria police April 19. Her car was found the next day at her job on Pond Run Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia.

"I feel like I'm still living in a dream right now and it's not even a dream, it's like a nightmare," said Lopez's sister, Janette Lopez. "All I want to do is wake up from this nightmare so I can continue my life."

She says she last communicated with her sister through text message before Lopez went to the CVS.

"I don't know what happened to her after that," Janette said. "I'm sure somebody took her. She wouldn't disappear like that. She is a very responsible person."

Lopez graduated from the University of Maryland three weeks ago and Janette said she works with juveniles in Prince William County.

No clothing description was provided.

Members of the Prince William County Police and Fairfax County Police Search and Rescue Teams conducted ground searches Saturday, with helicopter assistance from Fairfax County Police and canines from the Fairfax County Fire Department and Virginia State Police, authorities said.

No sign of Lopez was found after an extensive search of the wooded areas near her workplace on Pond Run Drive.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.