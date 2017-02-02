D.C. police have released additional surveillance video of the man they say kidnapped a Georgetown University student last month. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

The victim was walking in the 3400 block of O Street NW on Jan. 26 when a man approached him, asking him for money, police said. Before the student could answer, the man grabbed him and forced him into a vehicle.

The man then drove the victim to multiple ATMs along Wisconsin Avenue between Tenleytown and Friendship Heights and tried to force the victim to withdraw money. The man also tried to make at least two large purchases at stores along the same route.

On Wednesday, police released a video that showed the suspect and victim getting out of a car, entering a bank and attempting to use an ATM.

Police also released a video that showed the man in what appears to be a jewelry store. The man's vehicle, a light gray or silver SUV or crossover style vehicle, was captured in both videos.

The man released the victim after none of the transactions went through, police said.

Police said the kidnapper is described as a white man in his late 30s to 40s. He is about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with a medium build, dark colored hair, a dark colored mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a black suit, black shirt, gray neck tie and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.