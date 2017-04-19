A man exposed himself to a girl on a Maryland playground, then tried to lure two boys to his apartment on Easter Sunday, according to Montgomery County Police.

Jemberu Bekele Geda exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in the 11500 block of Stewart Lane in White Oak, according to court documents.

Not long after that he tried to lure two cousins to his apartment with offers of food and drinks, police said. He grabbed the boys, ages 8 and 9, two cousins by their wrists Sunday evening and attempted to take them to his apartment.

The 37-year-old suspect let go of them when they said they didn't want to go with him, and the boys immediately went to a home and told a parent, poliec said.

Responding officers also learned of the exposure and found Geda in his apartment about 7 p.m., police said.

After his arrest, Geda told officers he had wanted the boys to come to his apartment to play, police said.

Geda told officers he did not know any of the victims, police said.

He was charged with indecent exposure and two counts of attempted child abduction and ordered held without bond.