Police Looking for Person of Interest in DC Murder

Police are looking for a person of interest in a DC murder.

Police are looking for a man in connection to the murder of a D.C. man a few days after Christmas.

The man, whose identity is not known, appears to be a young black man wearing a knit-type hat with a distinctive white headband. He appears in video released by the police department wearing a black hoodie, which he later removes and ties around his waist.

Police described the man as a person of interest in the murder.

Herbert Downtin, 22, was shot Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Xenia Street, SE.

Police have offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.