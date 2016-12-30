Police Looking for Person of Interest in DC Murder | NBC4 Washington
Police Looking for Person of Interest in DC Murder

    Metropolitan Police Department
    Police are looking for a person of interest in a DC murder.

    Police are looking for a man in connection to the murder of a D.C. man a few days after Christmas.

    The man, whose identity is not known, appears to be a young black man wearing a knit-type hat with a distinctive white headband. He appears in video released by the police department wearing a black hoodie, which he later removes and ties around his waist.

    Police described the man as a person of interest in the murder.

    Herbert Downtin, 22, was shot Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Xenia Street, SE.

    Police have offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago
