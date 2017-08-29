Police: Kidnapping Started at DC Bar, Ends Outside Md. Home

Police said a woman met a man in a Washington, D.C., bar, who allegedly kidnapped her before she escaped and hid outside a Prince George’s County, Maryland, home.

Toby Madout-Parke, 29, of Lanham, Maryland, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with kidnapping in connection with an incident that began in Washington and ended in Maryland.

Investigators said the woman met Madout-Parke at the Club Heaven & Hell in the 2300 block of 18th Street, Northwest, and the two left the club around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 19. The woman told police that she asked to be let out of the car, but Madout-Parke refused to stop.

Police said Madout-Parke drove to the 2500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, where the woman asked again to be let out, and he refused again. The woman ran out of the car, but the suspect caught her and put her back in the car.

While in the Hyattsville, Maryland, area, the victim asked to use a bathroom. While pretending to use the bathroom, police said she ran away and hid from Madout-Parke behind a home in the 5800 block of 66th Street in Hyattsville.

The victim contacted the owner of the home, who called the Prince George’s County Police Department.