D.C. police are investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man wounded on Christmas Day.

Police said they came to the 3200 block of Walnut Street, NE, for a domestic disturbance at about 11:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a man armed with a knife. In a press release, D.C. Police said officers ordered the man to drop it, but he did not.

At least one officer fired, striking the man, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

His weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

At least one officer has been placed on administrative leave, a typical part of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

The officers were wearing body cameras. "All footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation," Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

