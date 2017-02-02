A man who died after a garbage truck hit him in the parking lot of a Montgomery County elementary school has been identified.

Collins Ellison, 66, was in the parking lot of Cresthaven Elementary School at 1234 Cresthaven Dr. in Silver Spring, Maryland. Ellison, who was using a walker, was struck by a trash truck that was trying to back up, police said. He died at the scene.

Police said Ellison lived near the elementary school.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old Vincent Carruth, stayed at the scene, police said. He was not injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information to call (240) 773-6620.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more information.