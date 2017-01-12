Police have identified the second man who was fatally stabbed Tuesday inside the Westfield Wheaton mall in Montgomery County, Maryland.
Police said Thursday that Kevin Siloe Moya Cruz, 22, of Wheaton, died in the incident. A day earlier, they released the identity of the other victim, Angel Alfredo Gomez-Pineda, 24, of Silver Spring.
A teenager is charged in their deaths.
Cruz and Gomez-Pineda were stabbed after they were involved in a fight on the lower level of the mall, near the Hollister clothing store, police said.
Police said in an update Wednesday that four young men broke bamboo sticks that were in a planter inside the mall and wielded them against a young man.
The conflict died down, but then the man who had been attacked with the sticks returned with a knife, police said.
Officers were called to the mall about 3:15 p.m., where they found the victims with life-threatening stab wounds.
A teenage girl who said she worked in the mall said she saw a "kid" who was attacked. His friends were trying to help him, she said, declining to give her name.
"What I saw was a whole bunch of police officers. They were everywhere. They had every intersection of this mall locked down," another apparent witness, D'Aaron Dixon said.
At least one person was questioned in the case and searched. Video shot from Chopper4 showed police stopping drivers as they tried to leave the mall parking lot. Officers searched their backseats and trunks.
Police announced Wednesday that they had arrested and charged 17-year-old Angelo Lamont Jackson, of Montgomery Village.
Jackson is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police spokesman Capt. Paul Starks said he was unable to confirm whether the stabbings could be gang-related.
The mall, also known as Wheaton Plaza, is located at 11160 Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton, Maryland.
This story has been updated from an earlier version after police released corrected information.