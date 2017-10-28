A Virginia man called a family member to come take care of his children a short time before relatives found his wife dead at his home and then the man got into a serious crash, police said.

Family members found a woman dead inside a home on Gayfeather Drive in the Dawson's Corner community in Chantilly, Virginia, shortly before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. Several children were inside the home at the time, the spokesperson said.

A couple of hours earlier, the victim's husband got into a serious head-on crash in the area of Gum Spring Road and Mayhew Lane, the spokesperson said. He was taken to Reston Hospital with serious injuries. The other driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shortly before the crash, the husband called a relative telling them to come to his home and take care of the children, the spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Police said the husband is a person of interest in his wife's killing, and there is no threat to the public.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.