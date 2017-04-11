Police, Family Search for Missing 15-Month-Old Girl, Father | NBC4 Washington
Police, Family Search for Missing 15-Month-Old Girl, Father

    Montgomery County Police Department
    Janel Aaliyah Mercado

    Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – Special Victims Investigations Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-month-old girl.

    Janel Aaliyah Mercado was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, with her father, Terrance Faison, 26, at his residence located in the 5300 block of B Street, Southeast, in Washington. Family and detectives have been unable to contact or locate Faison since that time.

    Janel is described as an African-American girl, weighing about 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

    Faison is described as an African-American man, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 258 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Janel or Faison is asked to call 911.

