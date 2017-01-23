Car Stolen in Alexandria With Child Inside

A mother left her child in a running car as she went to use an ATM in Alexandria on Monday -- and a thief stole the car with the child still inside, police say.

The car was stolen Monday afternoon from the parking lot of the Bradlee Shopping Center on the 3800 block of King Street, the Alexandria Police Department said.

The woman left her child in the car, and then a man jumped into the car and began to drive away, police said.

Apparently, as soon as he noticed the child in the back seat, he stopped, got into another car being driven by someone else, and left.

The child and the car were recovered in the same parking lot soon after. The child, who was 8 or 9 years old, was unharmed, police said.

No one was arrested.

Expect police activity in the area, officials said.

