Police Ask for Help Nearly Year After Lorton Murder Mystery

Nearly a year after an 83-year-old retired World Bank economist was found shot inside his Virginia home, police are asking for help locating a truck that was seen in the area.

Investigators believe Johan De Leede was inside his Lorton home on June 20, 2016, when he was shot several times. The first officers to arrive to the scene discovered a broken window at the home near De Leede's body, according to police audio.

No arrests have been made in the case.

On the night De Leede was killed, a neighbor saw a dark pickup truck leaving the area quickly, police said.

Anyone with any information about De Leede's death is encouraged to contact police.

"The information you have, regardless of how trivial you feel it may be, could be the critical link in solving the case," Fairfax County police said in a press release Thursday.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, text a tip to TIP187, call 866-411-TIPS (8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.