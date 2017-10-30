Actor and director Rose McGowan made her first appearance in public since she accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, giving a rousing speech against sexual harassers at the Women's Convention in Detroit. (Published Friday, Oct. 27, 2017)

Actress Rose McGowan is being sought by Virginia authorities after luggage left behind on a flight to Washington Dulles International Airport tested positive for narcotics, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.

A statement from the agency said the airport authority’s police department obtained a warrant for McGowan’s arrest on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge came from an investigation into personal belongings of McGowan that were left behind on United flight 653 that arrived at Dulles on Jan. 20.

Police have attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court to respond to the charges.

