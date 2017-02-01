Three high school students have been take to a hospital after police say they were struck by a car in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Iverson St., Prince George's County police said.

All three students, who go to Potomac High School, appear to have non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene of the crash and was also taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

