The federal government's planning agency is taking comments about how best to redevelop the site of the FBI headquarters in Washington.

The FBI is planning to move from the J. Edgar Hoover Building on Pennsylvania Avenue to a new location in either Maryland or Virginia.

The National Capital Planning Commission will hold two public meetings this week on how best to redevelop the downtown Washington site. The first meeting is Tuesday night. The commission is crafting guidelines that will influence the size and shape of new buildings as well as provide guidance on land use and urban design.

