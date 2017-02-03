A D.C. elementary school is shutting its doors to students for "several weeks" after rodents and bed bugs were discovered at the school.

D.C. Public Schools sent a letter to parents of Savoy Elementary School students on Friday saying workers would thoroughly clean the school building and replace all soft materials, including rugs, cots, blankets and pillows on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The school, at 2400 Shannon Place SE, will have to pass a safety and health inspection after the cleaning, according to the letter.

While the school is cleaned and inspected, the school will temporarily relocate. DCPS officials said they would update parents by 3 p.m. Sunday about the temporary location.

"We will also communicate where Savoy students can access meal service (breakfast, lunch and supper) on Monday and Tuesdsay, as well as a plan for transportation to teh new location if necessary," read the letter from DCPS Chancellor Antwan Wilson.

According to DCPS Press Secretary Michelle Lerner, Savoy Elementary students "will be at a different building location for several weeks" before they can go back to the school. Lerner did not give further information about the other location.

Parents who have concerns about their child's health should contact their doctor, Wilson advised in the letter.

