Person of Interest in University of Maryland Noose Case

The University of Maryland Police Department informed campus officials about a person of interest in the case of a noose found in a fraternity's kitchen.

The noose was discovered at the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house on the College Park campus on Apr. 27 and classified at a hate incident. The fraternity includes students of multiple ethnic backgrounds.

Detectives investigated the case for more than 600 hours, campus police said.

“UMPD is committed to creating a safe campus that is free from hate and discrimination,” campus police Chief David B. Mitchell said.

The investigation included interviews with more than 60 people, video review and swipe card access, police said.