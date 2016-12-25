Woman Struck by Metro Train Near Landover Station

The Twitter feed for Metrorail said a person was struck by a train near the Landover station Sunday afternoon.

@Metrorailinfo said both directions of travel on the Orange Line would be delayed at Landover. They said trains are temporarily bypassing the station, and shuttle bus service has been requested.

They did not provide information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department are on the scene. On Twitter, spokesman Mark Brady said crews were in the process of rescuing a woman from the tracks. He said witnesses said the woman "intentionally moved in front of METRO train Landover Station."