A roller coaster is stuck in midair with about 24 people on board at Six Flags America in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Live video shows the riders are tilted at an angle.

The two dozen roller coaster riders have been stuck for nearly an hour, a spokesman for the Prince George's County fire department said Thursday evening.

"Obviously we have some very anxious riders, but technical rescue crews are on locations, and we're setting up operations," the spokesman said.

No appeared to be injured. Some riders waved to Chopper4 as it hovered over the area.

The ride appears to have stopped about halfway through. Information was not immediately available on why the ride stopped.

The ride, Jokers Jinx, is located in the Gotham area of the theme park. The Jinx is the same ride on which two dozen people were trapped in August 2014. On that hot day, riders were given umbrellas by rescue crews to shade them from the sun.

Rescuing the trapped riders could take hours. The 2014 rescue took about four hours.

